Observers interact with Magistrates in Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

Reasi, Apr 23: In a concerted effort to fortify the electoral process and ensure its seamless operation during the upcoming elections, the General Observer for Jammu Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal, and Police Observer, Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, actively interacted with Zonal/Sectoral Magistrates, Zonal/Sectoral Officers and BLOs in the Reasi district.

During the interaction with officers, he emphasized the efforts to strengthen the electoral process in District Reasi ahead of Lok Sabha Election and to perform their duties with dedication and efficiency during the elections.

General/Police Observers also interacted with BLOs and distributed the essential kits to them comprising necessary material.

DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma, ADDC Sukhdev Singh Samyal, Nodal Officer MCC Kulbushan Khajuria, Nodal officer Training Mohd. Anwar Banday, ARO 57-Reasi, ARO 56-Reasi, ARO 57-Reasi, ARO 58- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Dy. DEO, Master Trainer, Nodal Officer MCMC and other officers were present.