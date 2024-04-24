Thousands attend last rites of Razak

Victim’s mother asks cops to hunt down militants

* Abu Hamza among 2 militants involved in killing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Thousands of people attended last rites of 40-year old Mohammad Razak, brother of Territorial Army (TA) jawan Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, who was killed in a terror attack at Kunda Topa in Shahdara Sharief area of Rajouri district last night while security forces continued search operations to track down the two foreign terrorists involved in the killing including Abu Hamza.

Click here to watch video

Senior Army and police officers also visited Shahdara Sharief to assess the situation and monitor search operations. Some of them also met family members of the deceased and joined the burial procession.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Resham Bi, mother of Razak, who was posted as Junior Assistant in Social Welfare Department and Tahir, a TA jawan stationed at Thannamandi, said her wounds inflicted by the militants two decades ago were yet to be filled when she got fresh shock. Resham’s husband, Mohammad Akhtar was killed by the militants at same place about 20 years ago.

Akhtar was posted in the Social Welfare Department and, in his place, Razak was appointed in the same department on compassionate grounds.

“I was yet to come out of the shock of my husband’s killing but now they have snatched my son,’’ Resham Bi said, adding the killers of her son will be hiding in the village and security forces should hunt them down.

Gulnaz Akhter, wife of Razak, was inconsolable. Gulnaz has five children including three daughters and two sons, all aged between 5 and 10.

Thousands of people from Shahdara Sharief, Rajouri and other areas joined the burial of Razak at Kunda Topa.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced reward of Rs 10 lakh on the name of Abu Hamza, a terrorist suspected to be behind the killing of Razak. Police said Hamza is hiding in Shahdara Sharief and Dera Ki Gali area and anyone giving information about him will be rewarded Rs 10 lakh. Identity of the informer will also be kept secret.

They said Hamza is involved in numerous terrorist activities including terror attacks, radicalization, recruitment and terror financing.

An official statement issued by police said two LeT affiliated foreign terrorists were involved in the killing of Razaq.

“Two LeT affiliated terrorist barged into the house of one Territorial Army official in Village Kunda Tope, which is at a distance of around 2 Kms from famous shrine, Shahdara Sharief. The brother of TA official, namely Mohd Razaq was shot dead by the terrorists in the aftermath of TA official getting slip from their clutches,” the statement said.

Intensified Investigation was launched to track down each and every person involved in this terror act has been set into motion. During investigations credible evidences have been obtained, which identify one of the terrorist involved in committing this act as “foreign terrorist” with code name Abu Hamza,” the statement said.

“Police along with security forces deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch Range are working in close synergy to neutralise this group and dismantle their support ecosystem. A reward of Rs 1000000/- has been announced on the information of the terrorist, it added.

According to the officials, Tahir, the Territorial Army jawan who had come home on leave, could have been the target of the militants but his brother got shot and he survived.

Vehicles are being thoroughly checked, and people are being subjected to frisking at various checkpoints in the district.

A case has been registered in FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 120A (conspiracy to commit an offence), 121B (waging war or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 122 (collecting arms with the intention of waging war against Government of India), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), the Arms Act, and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Thannamandi Police Station, the officials said.