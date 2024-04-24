Ensure compliance of judgment or DIG to appear in person: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has granted one last and final opportunity for compliance of the judgment failing which Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch Range shall appear in person on the next date of hearing.

The order has been passed in a contempt petition filed by Sanjeev Kumar Bali through Advocate Vikram Rathore. High Court observed, “judgment dated 24th May, 2017 passed in SWP No.1282/2017 is yet to be complied with by the respondent. It is true that in terms of the judgment dated 24.05.2017, respondent was directed to consider the claim of the petitioner for his absorption as Follower in the Jammu & Kashmir Police in accordance with the Rules and Regulation, Policy and recommendation, if any made, and take a decision in respect of entitlement of the petitioner to such claim”.

On being put on notice, the respondent has filed his statement of facts on 09.12.2021 in which a clear stand was taken by the respondents that the case of the petitioner was considered and recommended to the higher authorities for his absorption as Follower in J&K Police. The case has also been processed for its placement before the Police Establishment Board, High Court observed, adding “on 28.8.2023 and 15.12.2023, this court granted further time to respondents to come up with the compliance but nothing has been done by the respondents”.

Advocate Karan Singh appearing vice Monika Kohli, Senior AAG prayed for and was granted one last and final opportunity to come up with compliance of the judgment in letter and spirit in light of the stand taken by them in the statement of facts filed on 09.12.2021. “In case, needful is not done by the next date of hearing, the respondent-Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch Range headquartered at Rajouri shall appear in person on the next date of hearing”, court ordered.