Fuel prices remain unchanged

New Delhi, July 1: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the 41st straight day on Friday.

According to a notification of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is available at Rs 111.35 per litre while diesel at Rs 97.28.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63 while diesel Rs 94.24.

In Kolkata, the price of a litre of petrol is Rs 106.03 while diesel is Rs 92.76. (UNI)