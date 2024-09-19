Fresh Endorsement For Congress Party From Pakistan, Shows That Their Mask Gradually Coming Off: G Kishan Reddy

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Union Minister of Coal and Mines and J&K Assembly election in-charge G Kishan Reddy said that Congress has a new feather in their cap with a fresh endorsement from Pakistan. He said, “Every election, Pakistan comes out batting for the Congress Party and the fresh endorsement in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shows that their mask is gradually coming off”.

Referring to the recent discussion on the Pakistani news channel, Geo News where Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A, Kishan Reddy said that the Congress-National Conference manifesto and their statements seems to show that Pakistan is the face behind the mask. “For a national party like the Congress party to state that they will run a pro-Pakistan administration, return to stone pelting and promote terrorism by freeing those jailed under PSA, reinstate Article 370 thereby ending reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes could only mean that they are the mask and the real face behind Congress Party is the Pakistani establishment’.

He sharply criticised the Congress, raising a pertinent question: “Why does Rahul Gandhi want to stay on the same page with Pakistan, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 which has brought a peaceful environment to Jammu and Kashmir? Stone pelting and hartals have completely ceased, terrorist activities have significantly declined, and schools and hospitals are operating peacefully.”

He further added “Additionally, tourism has surged, with a sense of security instilled after the abrogation of article 370. So, why does the Congress and National Conference continue to foster relations with Pakistan and attempt to bring back terrorism?”

Furthermore, the minister remarked that the Congress seems more interested in following Jinnah’s constitution rather than Babasaheb Ambedkar’s, which has been rightfully embraced after the abrogation of Article 370.