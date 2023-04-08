Former Minister; Former President JKHCBA Jammu Call On LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Apr 8: Sunil Sharma, former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The former Minister apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance.

Adv. Abhinav Sharma, former President J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu and BJP J&K Spokesperson also called on the Lt Governor and projected the issue of creation and functioning of two permanent benches of Central Administrative Tribunal in Jammu.

The Lt Governor assured the former minister and the senior Advocate of appropriate redressal of their genuine demands based on merit.