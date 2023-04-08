Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Car Hit By Truck In J&K’s Ramban, No Injury Reported

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 8: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has escaped unhurt after his car was hit by a truck in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the police.

Ramban Police said while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident.

A fully loaded truck hit his car near Udhampur in Jammu, said cops.

Reports say no one was injured in the incident.

Video of the incident showed security men rushing to open doors of the Minister’s black Scorpio and getting people out.

Earlier in the day, the Minister tweeted saying “one can enjoy the beautiful road throughout the journey” as he travelled from Jammu to Udhampur to attend a Legal Services Camp.

