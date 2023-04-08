GOI Double Speaking, Giving Excuses On Holding Assembly Elections In J&K: Farooq Abdullah

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the government of India was only giving one or other excuses on holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir .

“Center is saying the situation has normalized in Jammu and Kashmir. One of our local IGs is saying that militancy has declined but not over. Why this double talk? If the indices of security have improved then what is holding them back from holding elections?,” Abdullah said while speaking to journalists during his visit to south Kashmir’s Anantnag district,

“ First it was security then it was weather. Now that the weather is clear and the security situation admittedly better. What is it then? When we visited the Election Commission , we were told that the delimitation exercise, voter lists have been completed. All they are doing is manage new excuses every day to delay Assembly elections,” he said.

While responding to a question on the removal of chapters relating to Mughal history from NCERT books, he said, it is a “sheer mockery”.

“What are we going to tell visitors who built the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri and many other fascinating buildings/structures? How will you hide the architectural and cultural insignias of Mughals spread across the country? It’s there to remain. People come and go, but history remains unchanged,” he asked.

Earlier Abdullah visited Kokernag to commiserate with senior leader Choudhary Zaffar Ali Khatana on the demise of his brother Choudhary Amjad Ali Khatana.