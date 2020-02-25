Former Chairman LC, CMD NHPC, film producer, others call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Haji Anayat Ali, former Chairman, J&K Legislative Council today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.

He apprised the Lt Governor of the issue related to the release of previous unspent CDF of MLCs of Ladakh.

A public delegation, accompanied the former Chairman of Legislative Council, also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to the welfare of residents of Kargil residing at Jammu.

The Lt Governor interacted with the former Chairman of Legislative Council and the members of the delegation and assured them that all the genuine issues raised by them would be looked into meticulously for redressal.

Meanwhile, AK Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, National Hydroelectric Power Corp. (NHPC) also called on the Lt Governor and informed him about the commissioning and generation capacity of NHPC’s Power Stations across J&K.

Singh discussed with the Lt Governor about various aspects of development of hydro power sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor urged him to effectively plan, promote and organize an integrated and efficient development of power in all aspects through conventional and non-conventional sources.

Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) also called on the Lieutenant Governor and briefed him about the efforts being made by the EDII, an autonomous and not-for-profit institute, for taking entrepreneurship to a large number of schools, colleges, science and technology institutions and management schools in several states by including entrepreneurship inputs in their curricula.

The Lt Governor and Dr Shukla talked about wide ranging issues surrounding small and medium enterprise sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor stressed on high importance for taking concerted measures for fostering and developing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) into growth-oriented enterprises through entrepreneurship education, training and research.

A renowned Film Producer , Firoz Nadiadwala also met the Lt Governor and discussed about the various aspects and feasibility of developing Jammu and Kashmir as one of the prime choices of film shooting destination for filmmakers.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government of Jammu & Kashmir is making the best possible efforts towards achieving the creation of a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT and creating a suitable environment and promotion of film production in Jammu & Kashmir.

Film Production is one of the priority sectors identified for Global Investors’ Summit coming up in the month of May, he said, adding that the breathtaking locales of J&K, a large number of religious and heritage sites, dense forests, waterfalls and a long and cherished tradition of film shooting make the UT an attractive site for film shooting and its development.

Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, ex-Executive Director, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) discussed with the Lt Governor various issues for promoting sustainable development of habitat to cater to the growing needs of housing and infrastructure in the coming years with the continued growth of economy having a special focus on the needs for the economically weaker sections.