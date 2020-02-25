LG Mathur launches e-Stamp in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Feb 25: Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur today launched the online Stamp Duty Administration System (CSDA) for computerization of issuance of stamp paper and collection of judicial and non-judicial stamp duty.

This was one of the Information Technology initiatives initiated after the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh to migrate to the e-Stamping solution to replace the age-old paper stamp system.

The e-Stamp System has been brought about by the Revenue Department of UT Ladakh. The Revenue Department has entered into an agreement with Stockholding Corporation of India Ltd.

Secretary Revenue UT Ladakh Saugat Biswas, president District Bar Association, Leh Mohd Shafi Lasu and member Tsewang Gonbo, Technical Director NIC Leh, P Paldan, Regional Manager, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd, Chandigarh, Pramod Joshi with his team and other officers were present during the launch.

The Stockholding Corporation of India Ltd has been selected as Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) for the adoption of e-Stamp and e-Court Fee systems in Ladakh. With the launching of the CSDAS the people of Ladakh can now pay Non-Judicial Stamp Duty and Judicial Stamp Duty through e-Stamping System and e-Court Fees system respectively and can generate and print the e-Stamp/e-Court Fees on paper from the comfort of their homes.

Likewise, all the licensed stamp vendors of Ladakh can also pay and print e-Stamps of all dominations using their secured login credentials. With the implementation of the e-Stamping solution, the licensed stamp vendors, as well as the people, may be able to get stamps of any denomination with ease and availability.

A two-day training programme on e-Stamping was also started today for the Government Officials, Registrars, Sub-Registrars, Bar Associations of Leh & Kargil, all licensed Stamp Vendors of Ladakh and nationalised banks and other stakeholders on the use of the CSDA system.