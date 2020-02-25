Dwivedi, Nanda take stock of people’s grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda today took stock of people’s grievances during a daylong public hearing, here at PWD Guest House, Gandhi Nagar.

A deputation from district Doda submitted a memorandum of demands. The deputation members demanded to make CD Block functional at Bhella area. A deputation from Block Kulwanta district Udhampur demanded repair of Panchayat Ghar at Panchayat halqa Chattriari, damaged in 2014 floods.

A deputation from Panjigrani, Nagrota demanded improved road connectivity, construction of boundary wall of local school, restoration of water supply to senior citizens’ care complex, provision of cremation ground and Mini Sports Stadium in the Panchayat halqa.

Another deputation from Sanasar highlighted the development requirements of the area. The members also sought LPG sale outlet in the area.

The Administrative Secretaries gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands would be met at the earliest.

They also informed the visiting deputations about the schemes of the Government, especially those offering self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth. They stressed upon them to take maximum benefit of the central sponsored schemes to change their socio-economic condition.

Among others, senior officers of concerned departments were also present at the camp.