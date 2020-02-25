Lt Governor reviews developmental scenario at Udhampur

*Interacts with BDC Chairpersons, ULBs members

Excelsior Correspondent

Udhampur, Feb 25: To take stock of various ongoing developmental works under taken by different departments in district Udhampur, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today convened a meeting of all departments at Conference Hall, DC Office Complex, here.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Director General Social Welfare Department, Rehana Batul; District Develop-ment Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla; DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sujit Kumar; Director ULB, Virjee Hangla; Director Health Services Jammu, Renu Sharma; Chief Engineers of PWD R&B/PMGSY, PDD, PHE; HoDs of various departments, besides SSP Traffic, J.S Johar and all district officers.

District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla gave a sector wise, detailed PowerPoint presentation of various ongoing developmental works being executed by different departments in the district.

He also briefed the chair about the mega projects including Pollution Abatement of Holy River Devika, Ropeway Project Patnitop, Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, National Highway (NH-44), Solid Waste Management Project Mand & Waste Disposal through Heat 250 Kg/ hr at Sui-Jakhar (Udhampur), Medical College Udhampur, Sports Stadium Udhampur, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jeevika Project, Land Bank for industries, Emergency Operation Centre, Udhampur (EOC), Project Jeevika, Back to School programme, DILRMP etc.

Director General Social Welfare, Jammu briefed the Lt Governor about the implementation of social security pension schemes, Post and pre-Matric scholarship cases. The Lt Governor directed her to dispose of all the cases on priority. Agriculture Department was directed to provide KCC to all farmers and complete all cases under PM-KISAN, while Horticulture department was directed to expand the area under various fruit crops.

The Lt Governor stressed on integrated farming and adaptation of new agriculture techniques to double the farmers’ income.

While appreciating the efforts made by district administration for taking unique initiatives, the Lt Governor stressed that Power, Health, Education, Agriculture and PHE are the main priority sectors of the Government of J&K and asked all officers/officials to work hard to reach out to the people with zeal, sincerity and dedication.

He observed that the Government is making comprehensive efforts to ensure round the clock electricity to the people especially to those who are living in far-flung areas. He asked the concerned to gear up the men and machinery and remove the bottlenecks so that implementation of various schemes can be ensured timely.

For providing quality healthcare facilities to the people of the far flung areas, the Lt Governor asked the DDC to work out the staff and infrastructural requirements of all the hospitals of the district and submit the report. Education Department was asked to rationalize the teacher-taught ratio.

While reviewing the functioning of PHE sector in the district, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take proactive measures to achieve the targets for providing clean drinking water and irrigation facilities to the people of the district.

The Lt Governor emphasized on integration of Jal Jeevan Mission with Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) to ensure availability of water in the toilets constructed under SBM.

On languishing projects, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take effective steps for timely completion of these projects on a mission mode for maximum results on the ground. He exhorted upon the executing agencies to speed up the pace of work of all developmental projects and to ensure their completion within stipulated time frame.

He also emphasized on putting special focus on sectors like Agriculture, Horticulture, Poultry, Fisheries and Dairy so that it could generate more employment in the district.

Later, delegations of BDC Chairpersons, members of Udhampur Municipal Council & Ramnagar and Chenani Municipal Committees called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of their concerning issues.

They submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the development funds for BDC chairpersons on the pattern of CDF/MPLAD, Agriculture and Horticulture University campus in Udhampur, reduction in age criteria of widow pension, participation of PRIs in the policy planning and execution of works etc.

They also put forth issues related to upgradation of health and educational institutions, shortage of staff in RDD, Health and Education departments, inclusion of scenic areas of Udhampur District on Tourism map, upgradation and strengthening of road network, shifting of Udhampur Bus Stand, decongestion of Udhampur town, over head foot bridges in the town etc.

The Lt Governor assured the deputations that Government is committed to empowering the PRIs and Urban local bodies. He directed the officers to have a close liaisoning and coordination with the elected PRIs and members of ULBs and have regular meetings with them to resolve various issues.