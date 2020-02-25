Ford India introduces 2020 Endeavour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Ford India today introduced the 2020 Endeavour with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine and world’s first 10 Speed-Automatic Transmission at an introductory price starting from Rs 29.55 lakh.

Delivering a potent mix of unmatched off-roading capabilities, surprisingly affordable service cost and up to 14 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency, the 2020 Ford Endeavour will set a new benchmark for premium SUVs in India.

The introductory prices of 2020 Endeavour will only be valid till April 30, 2020, post which the ex-showroom prices will see an upward revision of Rs 70,000. All customers who book their cars until April 30 will benefit from the attractive introductory price.

“Endeavour is one of the most loved SUVs in India and was the only vehicle in its segment to beat an industry slowdown & grow both volumes, as well market share, in 2019,” said Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India.

“With 2020 Endeavour, we are offering a product that combines best of both worlds outstanding capabilities and class-leading fuel efficiency and thereby delivering more than SUV customers expect. With its enhanced value proposition, we are confident that the Endeavour will become the SUV of choice for several new customers”, Mehrotra informed.