Advisor Sharma lays stress on capacity building of higher education faculty

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K. K Sharma, today emphasized the need of devising capacity building programmes for skill up gradation of human resource and faculty of Higher Education Department so that the quality of imparting education improves.

The Advisor was speaking at the concluding function of two weeks programme on Faculty Development at Government College of Education here today.

The function was also attended by Vice Chancellor Cluster University Jammu, Prof. Anju Bhasin; Secretary Higher Education Department Talat Parvez; Former Vice Chancellor JNU Prof. Amitabh Kundoo; Academician Prof. Salahudin Qureshi; Principal GCOE Dr. Sangeeta Nagar; faculty members, academicians and participating faculty from different colleges of the Union Territory.

The Advisor, while highlighting the role of undertaking the programmes for capacity building of the faculties, said that this is essential for making teaching faculty aware about the new trends in research and teaching practices.

While complementing the department of Higher Education for holding these types of programmes, the Advisor said that it would contribute immensely in honing teaching skills of the faculties of various streams besides making them aware about the new techniques and trends of imparting education. “These types of programmes are of pivotal importance in the capacity building besides interaction of our teachers with those from other states and Universities” the Advisor added.

The Vice Chancellor Cluster University Jammu, Anju Bhasin also highlighted the role of these programmes and called for holding such events on regular basis.

Secretary Higher Education, while speaking on the occasion, spelled out various initiatives taken up by the Higher Education department for improving the quality of education. He said that the training programme for the faculties has been devised in such a manner that maximum benefit is provided to the faculty. He also highlighted various other steps being taken up in providing accessible education to students living in far flung areas of the Union Territory.

The Advisor, later, distributed certificates among the participating faculty members.

The Advisor accompanied by the Secretary Higher Education also visited the Cluster University of Jammu and took stock of the working there.

While interacting with the VC and the faculty members, the Advisor took a detailed stock of the working, courses offered, curriculum taught and also other developmental needs of the University.

On the occasion, the Advisor was informed about various initiatives being taken up by the University with regard to professional courses and seats/vacancies available for different courses offered at the University.

Meanwhile, Secretary Cultural Academy also called on the Advisor and briefed him about the activities undertaken by the Academy in the field of art and culture.