Northeast youth excelling in every field across India: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Feb 25 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that one of the heartening observations in the last few years is that the youth from Northeast are seen excelling in every field of activity across India.

Interacting with a series of delegations, mostly youth delegations, on the second day of his visit to Assam, Dr Jitendra Singh said, there was a time when the youth from the North Eastern States were hardly visible in other parts of the country, which some times also led to lack of inter-personal bonding with their peers. The scene, however, today is that you find youth from Northeast occupying important and vital positions in every profession, whether you go to the metro cities like Bengaluru in the South or Mumbai in the West or Delhi in the North, he said.

In the Hotel and Hospitality sectors, Dr Jitendra Singh said, of late, young boys and girls from Northeast are even getting preference over their counterparts from other regions, mainly because of their merit, poise and courteous behaviour. Similarly, he said, in the Airline sector also, we find North Eastern crew members in different aircrafts flying across different parts of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is a huge progress from the earlier years when people from Northeast were found in other parts of the country mostly engaged in athletics, sports, academia or journalism. This is also a reflection of simultaneous upsurge in the aspirational level of the youth from this region, he said.

Meanwhile, one of the delegations briefed the Minister about the centenary celebrations in 2018 of India’s first Football Captain, Talimeren Ao who hailed from Assam. They submitted before the Minister the plan of Annual Football Tournament in the memory of this illustrious son of Northeast.