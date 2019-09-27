For Mamata Banerjee vote bank politics is more important than national interest: J P Nadda

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI, Sept 27: For Mamata Banerjee vote bank politics is more important than national interest said J P Nadda on TMC’s opposition to abrogation of Article 370.
Time is over for Mamata Banerjee government, the writing on the wall is clear said BJP working president J P Nadda. (agencies)

