Fleeing of Pandit employees will fulfil agenda of Pak, militants: IGP

Service issues will be resolved soon: Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 17: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir today met protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees at Budgam and Anantnag and urged them not to leave Kashmir as it will fulfil the agenda of Pakistan and militants.

While addressing Kashmiri Pandit protesters at Sheikhpora, Budgam, the IGP told the Pandits that Pakistan and militants have an objective to terrify them, and “we must all fight it together”. “It is not solely the security forces’ responsibility; we must all fight together”.

“So, we do not have to be afraid, and if you are afraid and move to Jammu, you are fulfilling the agenda of Pakistan and terrorists because they want you to be afraid and flee Kashmir. So you and the security forces must collaborate to fight the enemy and derail their plan. You do not need to be concerned because the civil administration is analyzing your requests and will address them as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Your sacrifice is priceless, and it is equal to the martyrdom of a police officer or an army soldier. So, I advise you to avoid making any statements or engaging in any activities that will strengthen our adversary. I, on behalf of the army, police, and other security forces, will ensure that all security gaps are closed, and we will continue to eliminate terrorists”, he added.

He said that the shortcomings in security grid will be addressed very soon. He visited Sheikhpora where the Pandit community has been protesting continuously for the last six days against the killing of their colleague last week.

“Everyone including police, army and even local people will have to fight against terrorism. I urge the protesters not to do anything that will make our enemy successful. To push you out of Kashmir is the plan of militants and their masters which has to be foiled you and us collectively,” he said.

He said attacking Pandits is a ploy to drive them out of Kashmir which “we will never allow to succeed. “On behalf of the Army, Police and other security forces, I assure protesters that any shortcomings in security grid regarding the safety and security of Pandits will be addressed very soon, ” he said.

In the coming year, the police, army, and CRF will entirely exterminate militants. “We will bring permanent peace here, but you must wait patiently for this without being side tracked by political parties. You are all well-educated and aware of the situation, so please keep the peace. I am not telling you to leave, but please stay inside the campus for your own safety. You are safe indoors, but outside a terrorist can simply stage a Fidayeen attack. We will strengthen your security while also dealing with your administrative issues”, he told the protesters.

“Sitting on the road is incredibly dangerous because militants can easily toss a grenade from sumo or a motorcycle and flee, causing us all to suffer. While it is your right to protest, you should avoid doing so on the road for your own safety. The first component of security is to maintain SOPs and ensure security. The police officers’ bodies are also comprised of flesh, not iron because they are humans like you. Even security forces are being targeted, so you can imagine the predicament of ordinary unarmed citizens”, he said.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole who was accompanying the IGP to Sheikhpora Budgam and Vessu Anantnag assured them that “all the service related issues will be resolved within a week’s time” while as other demands will be taken up with top officials.

The KPs handed over the memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner. A few KPs were holding placards displaying slogans-“Relocate us to Jammu.”

Addressing the protesting KPs, Pole said that all the issues related to the services of KPs will be resolved within a week as steps are already afoot.

“I assure you that your issues related to jobs, place of postings, districts of postings, promotions etc will be resolved within a week,” Pole told protesting KPs and assured them all the possible help.