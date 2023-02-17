Fit India Movement Ambassador, International Wushu Player Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 17: Danish Manzoor, Indian Taekwondo Team Athlete and Fit India Movement Ambassador called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Danish Manzoor accompanied by his coach Sh Atul Pangotra expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the unprecedented support and assistance being provided to the sportspersons of Jammu Kashmir. Later, Sh Abhishek Jamwal, International Wushu Player also met the Lt Governor.