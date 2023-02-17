Chairman, Mata Sukrala Devi Trust Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Feb 17: Tript Kumar Sharma, Chairman, Mata Sukrala Devi Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan today.

Tript Sharma accompanied by Sh Jatin Langer, Sh Vimal Mehra and S. Tajinder Singh discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to the development of Shri Mata Sukrala Devi temple.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by the delegation and assured redressal of all their genuine concerns.