Jammu-Haridwar Special Train On Somvati Amavasya On Feb 19

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 17: To clear extra rush, a special Jammu-Haridwar special train will run on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya from here on February 19, an official said on Friday.

Sharing details, Station Director Uchit Singhal the special train would run from Jammu to Haridwar on public demand to clear the extra rush on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya falling on Monday.

He said the train (04666) will run from Jammu and will depart at 1945 hours on Feb 19 and will reach Haridwar at 0550 hours on Monday.

It will start its return journey back (04665) from Haridwar at 2145 hours on Feb 20, said Singhal.

He added that it will be a reserved festival special with 16 coaches, which has been decided to be run seeing the heavy waitlist in Haridwar bound trains on the occasion.