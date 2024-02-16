Final Selection list for the post of Sanginis (Anganwadi Workers) under advertisement No: 02 of 2023 dated: 17-10-2023 in respect of Poshan Project Arnas

Office of the Child Development Project Officer, Arnas

This office had invited application forms for 11 no. of posts of Sanginis (Anganwadi Workers) in various Anganwadi centres of poshan project Arnas. After proper verification, the selection committee constituted vide Govt. order no.103-JK(SWD) of 2023 dated:28-04-2023 for Sanginis (AWWs) and in pursuance to approval granted by ADDC Reasi vide office letter No. ADDC/Rsi /2023-24/75/2681-84 the final selection for the post of Sanginis (Anganwadi Workers) have recommended the final selection list of 10 No of Posts of Sanginis (AWWs). The final selection List is published for the information of selected candidate & general public…………

Click here to see list…….