OFFICE OF THE MUNICIPAL COMMITTEE CHENANI, Proposed User Charges

OFFICE OF THE MUNICIPAL COMMITTEE CHENANI

Public Notice

It is notified for the information of General Public that MC Chenani intends to revise user sanitation fees, Professional Tax, Trade Tax, Lorry Adda rates and other taxes in compliance to the proposal by Directorate of urban local bodies Jammu. Therefore objections/ suggestions are invited within period of 15 days for, the same. No objection will be entertained after 15 days from date of notification. Objections can be sent through post/in person/or through email of MC Chenani eochenani-jk@nic.in. Rates Proposed are mentioned below

Click here to see Proposed User Charges……..