Sir,

Terrorism is a giant evil which goes on eating the roots of human society and works for the destruction and demolition of built up structure. Resultantly our security agencies are fighting this menace both on the borders and inside. They are fighting it on their own soil the most serious fact is that the enemy stands mashed and mingles with the people when encounter takes place. At times he is invisible under such circumstances where human and property loss occurs one cannot identify and pin the enemy out. The task gets compounded one and our security personnel are competent ones who surround the critical situations.

However, at the same time it should be borne in mind that no war on any front can be won unless the public help the security personnel in fighting terrorism. We are ignorant of what our security men do for us and how they can be helped on this war front.

If the people in general cooperate with the jawans in the menace of fighting terrorism, half of the war against terrorism could be won. The civil society particularly youth must realize the responsibility for the sacred cause of national service. Our neighbour is instigating our youth but now our youth have realized the Pak designs and terrorism is now on it last legs. To achieve the great results police public relation are needed to be improved and strengthened in fighting terrorism.

S.N Raina

Jammu