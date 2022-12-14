Hazards of plastic usage

Sir,

The plastic bag usage, though banned by the Union Government, is frequently used among all the categories of people in this district. The hazards and dangers of using the plastic usage are well known. Being non- biodegradable, plastics exist in the soil for more than 200 years, preventing the water percolation, contaminating the drinking water, blacking the drainage system and among others the fumes of plastic causes cancer, when inhaled. A frequent scene in the streets is the cattles eating the plastics. Unless, we strictly adhere to the non-usage of plastic, no doubt, we leave grave yard to the future generation. Cloth bag usage is the best alternative to this plastic menace. Save earth and save lives.

Dr. B. Duraiswamy,

Principal, JSS College of pharmacy,

Vijaypur, Jammu.