Inter-college quiz competition held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: Department of Environmental Sciences and Ravi Eco Club organized an Intra-college quiz competition on the theme ‘Energy Efficient India and Cleaner Planet’, here today.

The prime objective of organizing this event was to raise awareness among the students about the importance and consequences of not saving energy.

About 30 students participated in the quiz. A total number of seven teams were formulated for the event and there were six rounds in the quiz. The students participated very enthusiastically in each round.

Prof. Sumanesh Jasrotia, Principal GDC Kathua, presided over the whole event. He stressed on switching to energy efficient ways for the conservation of energy.

Dr Deepshikha Sharma, HoD Environmental Sciences and Convener Ravi Eco Club sensitized the students about the need to conserve finite sources of energy for future generation.

Prof. Neeru Sharma coordinated the whole quiz competition.

In the valedictory session, prizes were given to the winning teams. First prize was won by team D including Retika Sharma, Simran Sharma, Anam Sumbria and Kajal Devi. Mithun Sippy, Kewal Singh, Sandeep and Kartik of team C won the second prize and 3rd prize was jointly shared by team A and team B comprising Rajat, Kshitiz, Udit, Ram Prashad and Gourav Pratap, Danish and Kawaljeet.

The event was conducted with full cooperation of Ravi Eco Club members and senior faculty members Dr Seema Malpotra, Prof Rajkiran, Prof Jasvinder Singh, Prof Rakesh Jasrotia, Prof Ritu Bhagat and others.