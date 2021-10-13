J&K: FFC of Press Council of India arrives in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: The Fact Finding Committee of Press Council of India (PCI) today arrived here on its three-day visit to have interaction with Media fraternity of Kashmir.

The three-member committee includes Shri Prakash Dubey, convener and group editor of Daink Bhaskar, Shri Gurbir Singh, The New Indian Express, and Dr Suman Gupta, editor of Jan Morcha.

Any journalist or persons of media fraternity who are desired to meet the team can contact on: 9419007064.