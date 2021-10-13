Govt should make delimitation process time bound: Dr Karan Singh

NEW DELHI, OCT 13: Dr Karan Singh, former Member Parliament today asked central dispensation to make ongoing delimitation process time bound to install popular government in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.

In a statement issued today, the former Member Parliament said “The recent events in Jammu and Kashmir have filled me with deep sorrow. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the utterly condemnable murder of several innocent civilians drawn from all three religions in the Valley, to the families of the five brave army personnel who gave up their lives in the defence of the nation and, let me say, to the parents of the misguided young men who took to the gun and, inevitably, perished by the gun. These events highlight the necessity to strengthen our security apparatus and public vigilance at all levels which, I am sure, is being done.”

“They also point to the importance of re-starting the political process as early as possible. While the Lt Governor and the Union Territory Administration are doing their best, this cannot be a substitute for a freely elected legislature and a full-fledged popular government. The delimitation process should not be unduly prolonged, and I would request the Commission to fix its own time schedule for completing the exercise. Once that is done and Statehood is restored to Jammu Kashmir, the process of free and fair elections can begin resulting, hopefully, in a stable government within the next few months. This seems to me to be the only logical and practical way of proceeding,” he added.