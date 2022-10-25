Fast Track Court acquits rape accused

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: The Fast Track Court here has acquitted a rape accused of all the charges leveled against him.

As per the case registered in FIR number 282/2017 at Police Station Domana, Jammu for the offences Under Section 376 RPC, the accused Adish Sharma son of Romesh Chander Sharma resident of Plasara Chak, Manyal Brahmana in Tehsil Marh of Jammu raped the victim—a class 12th student on August 30, 2017.

After arresting the accused and after investigating the case police filed a chargesheet in the Court of First Additional Munsiff, Forest Magistrate Jammu which ultimately was transferred to the Fast Track Court.

After going through the evidences and after listening to the arguments of both defense and the prosecution, the Presiding Officer (Judge) at Fast Track Court Jammu, Khalil Choudhary noted that on cumulative consideration of the matter in its totality and having regard to the statements of witnesses, he would suggest that there was no concrete evidence on record connecting the accused with commission of the offence.

“Suspicion however, grave is no proof in the absence of the reliable evidence, and it is always unwise to act on mere suspicion,” the Presiding Office maintained adding: “Thus, the prosecution case fails and the accused Adish Sharma accordingly is acquitted of the charge levelled against him.”