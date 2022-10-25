JD Tourism holds awareness camps with focus on ‘Homestay’ identification, registration

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 25: Steering ahead the various ‘Tourism Promotional campaigns’ as a part of ‘Jan Abhiyan B2V4’, Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta visited Udhampur district today and held awareness cum sensitization camps at Chennai and Udhampur.

During the awareness camps, the Joint Director laid special emphasis on the identification and mapping of tourist circuits, trekking routes, identification and capacity building for interested Homestay proprietors along with dissemination of information regarding tourism department policies like ‘Homestay Registration Policy recently notified in June 2022’, through the Tourist Reception Centres, NRLM self help groups and ‘Village cooperatives’ formulated through the cooperative department at various tourist destinations.

She was apprised that the Tourism department has recently registered Homestays at Chenani and has further identified around 30 more homestay properties which are under process for registration. She appealed that the local youth must come forward in promoting tourism of all tourist destinations of the Jammu Division and assured that the ‘Village cooperatives’ and ‘Tourism Promotional Clubs’ shall be formulated in all districts especially, the upcoming tourist areas.

During the day long interactive awareness camps, the Joint Director Tourism elaborated about action plan regarding the ‘Tourist Villages’ and the ‘Off Beat Tourist Destinations’ wherein Pancheri, Sudhmahadev, Mantalai, Dudu and Kulwanta shall be focused upon by the Tourism Department for holistic development of these areas with regard to potential in adventure tourism, rural tourism, eco-tourism, heritage tourism among other tourism related activities.

She said that special thrust shall be laid on public involvement in identification of new tourist destinations, trekking routes so that the demarcation and delineation of these tourist areas and trekking routes is done with a practical and public friendly approach.

Ambika Bali (Assistant Director, Tourism, NHW Batote), Jyoti Koul (Tourist Officer, Udhampur), BDC Chairman Pancheri Jeevan Sharma, BDC Chairman Chenani Prakash and president Hotel Association Udhampur Vikram Singh Slathia were present on the occasion.