GMC Jammu gets IAP accreditation for starting ‘Neonatology Fellowship Program’

*Allotted 3 fellowship seats

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: In an another milestone achievement, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu has received accreditation for starting of IAP Neonatology Fellowship Program from Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)-Neonatology Chapter.

This is first time in J&K that a Fellowship Program is going to start in our Medical Colleges. Based on the statistics, at any given time, there are 140-160 newborns admitted in the New Born Facility in Government Medical College Jammu, of which 60-70 require special skilled in-patient care and 30-40 require intensive monitoring and ventilation under ICU facility. This also includes sick newborns referred by CHCs, District Hospital and also from Private Nursing Homes.

At present, GMC Jammu is the only New Born Facility providing the Intensive Care and Ventilation services to the sick newborns. Department of Neonatology, GMC Jammu is a 200 bedded facility, including a dedicated 100 bedded Neonatology facility at newly established MCH Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The department is having state of the art infrastructure and machinery and is presently running four NICUs and is providing Level-III care to the sick neonates including pre-terms, low birth weight and high risk sick newborns and the facility is well equipped to start the Neonatology Fellowship Program.

Doctors trained in Neonatology will further strengthen the New Born Intensive Care services in the Peripheral Hospitals and other newly established Medical Colleges, which will not only decrease the neonatal and infant mortality rate but also ensure the intact survival of the high risk sick newborns.

The IAP Neonatology Fellowship Program will start with the batch commencing on 1st January 2023. GMC Jammu has been allotted 3 fellowship seats. Dr Ghanshyam Saini, Professor & Head Department of Pediatrics, GMC Jammu is nominated as “Fellowship Co-ordinator” for running of this program in GMC Jammu.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC Jammu said with the establishment of Department of Neonatology and start of the Fellowship Program, the Neo-natal services in GMC Jammu will improve further.