CS reviews establishment of industries under NIP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today reviewed the progress for establishment of industrial units in the UT under New Industrial Policy (NIP) 2021-30.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce; Directors of Industries, Jammu/Kashmir; MD SIDCO & SICOP and many other concerned officers in person or through virtual mode.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to ensure that each of the prospective unit holder is facilitated to establish their units in a hassle-free manner. He asked them to have interdepartmental coordination for better performance under single window system created by the Government.

The Chief Secretary upheld that the youth are the direct beneficiaries of the policy as the industrialization is proportional to employment generation. He emphasised on the fact that the applicants who do not come forth for execution of lease deeds should be put to notice for cancelation of their allotments. He asked them to give these to other applicants who are waiting for the allotment for establishing their units.

He was informed that during the year 2022-23, 197 units with an investment of Rs 542 cr and employment to 2202 persons have come under production in Jammu Division. In Kashmir Division some 401 units have come under production with an investment of around Rs 300 cr and employment generation for 4120.

It was given out that 70 units in Jammu have initiated work on ground with a projected investment of Rs 1454 cr. Similarly in Kashmir Division 38 units with a projected investment of Rs 952 cr have initiated work on ground. Besides it was added that the total employment potential of all applications is nearly 2.8 lakh persons.

The meeting was further apprised that 314 lease deeds have been executed till date and more 295 are under process. Moreover, land has been allotted to 519 new units in Jammu Division and 1122 units in Kashmir Division.

In the ensuing month it was revealed that 55 lease deeds had been executed and 30 have deposited the premium. In addition,132 lease deeds are under execution and 35 units have initiated work on ground during this month. The meeting also came to know that work in 4 industrial estates has been initiated during this period.

The meeting also deliberated that a total of 529 units in Kashmir Division were granted general extension upto June, 2022 by APCC. Out of which 401 units have come into production, about 85 units have completed construction of factory shed and require further extension of 6 to 12months for coming into production.

Similarly a total of 325 units in the Jammu Division were granted general extension. Out of which 160 units could come into production and were granted Permanent Registration whereas 2 units merged/amalgamated into existing units.

It was informed that a slew of policy measures to promote ease of Doing business have been initiated. In this direction some 161 e-Services majorly G2B services pertaining to 17 Departments are being provided on a single window portal.

As far as BRAP-2022 is concerned it consisted of 352 reform point suggestions for implementation. J&K has achieved 100 % implementation in 247 points, partial implementation in 52 points and 53 points are yet to be complied. It has been given out that as per the earlier directions of the Chief Secretary 100% implementation is targeted till the end of this month.