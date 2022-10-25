J&K witnesses partial solar eclipse

Aarti at Mata Vaishno Devi advanced by few hours

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: Like other parts of the country a partial Solar eclipse was witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir today which as per the astronomers was the last solar eclipse of 2022.

The solar eclipse though started at 2-30 pm in other parts of the country but in Jammu it began from 4-17 pm to 5-46 pm. However in Srinagar it started at 4-14 pm and ended at 5-45 pm. People especially Hindus observed fast during the time of eclipse and also performed Puja as per their religious tradition to lessen the impact of eclipse on their Zodiac signs.

They broke the fast only after the eclipse ended in the evening after performing Puja -Archana. Click here to watch video

At the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi the morning Aarti was advanced by some hours as the impact of the eclipse as per Shastras had started in the morning and performing of Puja during this period is not considered auspicious. However the darshan of yatris continued during the day and there was no hindrance in the same.

A senior Metrological Officer said that it was a partial solar eclipse in J&K which started at around 4-15 pm and ended at 5-45 pm. He said after the sunset the eclipse got disappeared.

He said the scientists have advised the people not to stare at sun during the time of eclipse as the same will be harmful for the eyes.

The officer said that the solar eclipse in other parts of the country will start at 2-30 pm and will end at 6-30 pm soon after the sunset.

As per Astronomers the eclipse was also visible from parts of Europe , Northern Africa, and large parts of Western and Central Asia.

They said during a solar eclipse the moon passes between the Sun and the earth, stopping some of the sun’s light from reaching the earth. Typically there are three kinds of solar eclipses—total solar eclipse, annular eclipse and partial solar eclipse. During the total solar eclipse, moon completely covers the sun while during the annular solar eclipse, the moon will not fully cover the Sun but will leave an edge visible. But during the partial solar eclipse like one which happened today, the sun will be partially covered by the moon as it passes through in front of it.

The Astronomers said according to time and date , the partial solar eclipse will begin at 2-28 PM IST and the maximum eclipse will be at 4-30PM. They said an eclipse never comes alone. Typically a solar eclipse happens around two weeks before or after lunar eclipse. Today’s solar eclipse will be followed by a lunar eclipse that is scheduled to happen on November 8 this year.