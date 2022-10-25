Ladakh Admn to process DRWs’ cases

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 25: The Government of Union Territory of Ladakh has directed all the Administrative Secretaries of various Departments to examine and process the pending eligible cases of the Daily Rated Workers (DRWs) and Work Charged employees, engaged before March 31, 1994, in a time bound manner for placing them before the competent authority for regularization.

A spokesman of the GAD said it has come to the notice that various departments have pending regularization cases of DRWs/Work Charged employees under SRO-64 which have either been cleared by the Empowered Committee of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2015, under the provisions of said SRO or had been pending before the said Committee prior to the bifurcation of the State.

“Such regularization cases of the DRW/WC employees engaged before March 31,1994 and covered under SR0-64 dated 24-3-1994, are required to be examined and processed by the respective Departments on case to case basis in terms of provisions of SRO-64 and need to be placed before the competent authority for their regularization,” the spokesman added.