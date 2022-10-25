DC Samba reviews implementation of SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 25: To review the effective implementation of Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 in the District, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta chaired a meeting of officers of different departments in the Conference Hall DC Office Complex Samba.

District Social Welfare Officer, Deep Kumar, Additional SP and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

Threadbare discussion was held on the issues related to socio-economic development of people belonging to SC/ST, Assistance/ Maintenance expenses provided to victim of atrocities and Constitution of “District level vigilance and monitoring Committee” for reviewing implementation of SC/ST Prevention of atrocities Act 1989 discussed in detail.

DC laid emphasis upon generating massive awareness programmes across the district especially at school levels. She also stressed on sensitizing district officers as well as Police personals on various provisions of Act for its implementation in letter and spirit.