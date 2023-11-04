Farooq wants PM to speak for Palestinians

Thanks Modi for aid, calls for more

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 3: National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah, today said that India should play its role in restoring peace in the Middle East so as to stop the killings of Palestinians.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of NC, PDP and CPIM leaders here today, Abdullah said the Indian Government should play its role in stopping the killing of people of Palestine.

“Government of India should express their concern over the killings in Palestine and they should find ways for a ceasefire and restoration of peace. There is dire need of peace in the region and the country of Mahatma Gandhi should raise its voice and play its role,” he said.

Farooq took dig at the Government of India for its abstention on UN resolutions calling for truce. They should have put forward their point of view and batted for peace in the Middle East. When we raise our voice for Ukraine and here it is more important to raise our voice because the way people were killed here has no parallels, he said.

The NC president, however, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending aid to Palestine and said more is needed.

“We expressed grave concern over the killing of Palestinians and the way they are being killed it looks like they are not human beings,” he said.

Abdullah also took a veiled dig at the current administration over the alleged sorry state of affairs in hospitals.

“Look at the condition of hospitals, there are no medicines, there is no electricity, water,” he said.

NC Lok Sabha MP Hasnain Masoodi, former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic president Mehboob Mufti, and CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, among others, were present at the meeting.