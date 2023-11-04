6 IAS probationers from J&K allotted cadre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Six probationer officers of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) from J&K have been allotted cadre with one of them getting AGMUT.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is part of AGMUT cadre.

Of six probationers, Namneet Singh only got AGMUT cadre.

Waseem Ahmed Bhat was allotted Madhya Pradesh cadre while Parsanjeet Kour was allocated Gujarat cadre. Nitin Singh got Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammad Irfan was given Tamil Nadu cadre and Anjeet Singh got Kerala.