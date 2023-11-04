Faceless services minimize red tapism, corruption in MVD offices across J&K

Vehicle inspection, fitness to be targeted in next few months

Footfall in offices reduces, citizens’ convenience increases

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 3: The decades’ long red tapism in the offices of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has reduced to a large extent within few months after the launch of 54 faceless services. Moreover, the initiative of the department has minimized footfall in the offices and increased the convenience of the citizens, who are now availing these services from the comfort of their homes.

During the past several decades, the people were being compelled to pay numerous visits to the offices of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to avail different services and in this process they used to fall in the trap of the agents, who had developed deep-rooted nexus with the officials of the department. Because of this, red-tapism and corruption were flourishing in the offices of the department.

However, in the month of August this year, 54 faceless services of the Motor Vehicle Department were launched by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in the presence of Administrative Secretary Transport Department G Prasanna Ramaswamy and Transport Commissioner Rahul Sharma and within few months of the launch this initiative has revolutionized the department and reduced to large extent the decades’ long red tapism and corruption.

This initiative enables citizens to avail various transport services in a completely online, contactless manner and from the comfort of their homes. The Motor Vehicle Department with the active assistance of National Informatics Centre (NIC) J&K transformed the existing transport services into faceless mode using advanced technologies such as Aadhar Authentication, e-KYC, Artificial Intelligence based face recognition and e-sign etc.

The faceless services have expedited and eased service delivery, minimized red tapism and corruption, minimized footfall in the offices of RTOs and ARTOs, brought transparency in operations, eliminated middlemen and hassles for the citizens and minimized documentation.

Most of the forms for availing these 54 services are being auto-generated thereby checking the fleecing by the agents who used to operate from outside the offices of RTOs and ARTOs. In order to ensure that all these online services are provided to the citizens in a comfortable manner, training has been imparted to the officials of the Motor Vehicle Department and a Project Monitoring Unit has been established in the Transport Commissioner office to resolve technical glitches.

Even auto-approval facility for select services like temporary permission for passenger vehicle, approval of all J&K contract carriage permits after one month of application date and issuance of learner license has also been launched by the department.

There was an embargo on issuance of fresh permits since 2016 and this was removed in the month of December 2022 with the issuance of open policy and this step brought to an end the monopoly which was existing for decades together. Since this initiative, a total of 2768 permits have been issued generating revenue to the tune of Rs 70 crore and provided employment to 3000 youth.

Now, after online approval of contract carriage permit the same can be printed from anywhere as such there is no need to pay visit to any office of the Motor Vehicle Department.

Moreover, the department is in the process of integration of e-sign with Learners License, integration of e-KYC with dealer registration, vehicle inspection through Android Mobile Application, making nominee column mandatory at dealer registration and other Vahan services and auto approval for Vahan and Sarathi services. Steps are also being initiated to ensure open printing of Registration Certificate and Driving License.

The faceless services are Change of Address in RC; Transfer of Ownership; Hypothecation Addition; Hypothecation Termination; Hypothecation Continuation; Issue of NOC; Issue of Duplicate RC; Renewal of Permit; Fresh Permit; Transfer of Permit (Case of Death); Transfer of Permit; Permanent Surrender of Permit; Renewal of Trade Certificate; Issue of Trade Certificate; Additional MV Tax; Cancellation of Permit; Cancellation of RC by Authority; Change of Address in Permit; Duplicate FC; Non-Use Intimation; Permit Application; RC Particulars Against Fee; Temporary Permit; Duplicate Permit and Permit Surrender.

The other services are: DL For Defence DL Holder; Cancellation of NOC; Change Of Address In CL; Change Of Address In DL; Change Of Address In LI; Change Of Biometrics In CI; Change Of Biometrics In DI; Change Of Name In CL; Change Of Name In DL; Change Of Name In LL; DI Extract; Endorsement To Drive Hazardous Material; Endorsement To Drive In Hill Region; Issue International Driving Permit; Issue of Conductor Licence; Issue Of Duplicate CL; Issue Of Conductor Licence; Issue Of Duplicate DL; Issue Of Duplicate LL; Issue Of Learners Licence; Issue Of Learners Licence For AEDL; Renewal Of CL; Renewal of DL; Replacement Of DL; Surrender Of Covs In DL and Updation of Mobile Number In Licence/ Application.