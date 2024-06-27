Farooq visits Masjid fire site, seeks better firefighting infrastructure

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 26: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited the site of the tragic Bohri Kadal Bazar Masjid fire.

Accompanied by party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Dr Abdullah’s purpose was to assess the situation and extend support to those affected by this unfortunate incident.

During the visit Dr Farooq, along with local party unit functionaries, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by the tragedy and offered prayers for their swift recovery. He assured the victims and traders that he would advocate for their rehabilitation and recovery with the Government agencies concerned.

In his interactions with the fire victims, Dr Farooq acknowledged their hardships and promised to do everything in his capacity to support their rehabilitation efforts. He also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident and appealed for community-based assistance in helping the fire victims rebuild their lives.

Highlighting the apparent inadequacy in infrastructure as a major cause for this alarming trend, he emphasized the urgent need to address the increasing incidents of fires in Srinagar. “There is a pressing need to address the deficiencies in the firefighting infrastructure in Srinagar. The current state of the infrastructure is inadequate and poses a significant risk to the safety and well-being of the residents. The authorities must prioritize this issue and allocate the necessary resources to improve the firefighting infrastructure in Srinagar,” he said.

Criticizing the insufficient compensation provided to fire victims, which has not been increased for years, he called for immediate action to address these issues.

Later in the day, Dr Farooq Abdullah paid a visit to the residence of Haji Ghulam Mohammad Gooru Zargar in Raj Bagh to offer his condolences on the passing of a family member. He was joined by Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Political secretary to President Showkat Mir, and Additional Spokesperson Sheikh Ovaise.