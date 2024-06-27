Mian Altaf meets Rajnath Singh, raises issue of roads

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 26: National Conference Member of Parliament, Anantnag-Rajouri, Mian Altaf Ahmad on Wednesday called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to road infrastructure in border and hilly areas of Rajouri, Poonch districts those connecting them with the other parts of Jammu and Kashmir and looked after by the Beacon, BRO for maintenance.

In a statement issued here, Mian Altaf Ahmad said that he discussed in detail the slow pace of work on the vital 240km long Jammu-Poonch highway entrusted with the Beacon of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its maintenance and apprised the Union Defence Minister about the difficulties being faced by the people of these twin border districts due to the bad condition of the road.

Mian Altaf also apprised the Defence Minister about other roads that need immediate attention for resurfacing and maintenance so that the people get some relief.

Highlighting the importance of Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bafliaz road, Mian Altaf said that this Road is very important from strategic point of view and it also connects Srinagar with Jammu and various areas of twin border districts with rest of the J&K but the road is in dilapidated condition and special attention needs to be paid by BRO towards it.

“Nowshera-Rajouri road stretch, Rajouri- Manjakot and Rajouri-Thannamandi roads are also in bad condition and need immediate maintenance and upgradation by the concerned agencies. ” he added.

The Defence Minister listened to the issues and assured for their redressal, the statement said.