LG inspects arrangements for pilgrims at Chandanwari

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, June 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Chandanwari Base Camp and inspected the arrangements made for the pilgrims of holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor interacted with the officers and service providers and took stock of the security arrangements and facilities including food & lodging, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, power & water supply and other amenities at the camp and enroute.

The Lt Governor is closely monitoring the yatra arrangements and taking first-hand appraisal of the preparedness of the Administration, Shrine Board, Police & Security Forces and various stakeholders ahead of the annual yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Security Forces.