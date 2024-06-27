Dr Jitendra announces ‘Mini RATNA’ status for Central Electronics Limited

Excelsior Correspondent

SAHIBABAD (UP), June 26 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today announced the grant of “Mini RATNA” status (Category-1) for Central Electronics Limited (CEL) at its Golden Jubilee celebration at the Ghaziabad campus.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions congratulated CEL on completion of 50 glorious years in the service of the nation and now celebrating their Golden Jubilee on 26th June this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh said “We feel proud that the Golden Jubilee Celebrations are being graced by the Vice President of India and his guidance and motivation will persuade us to contribute more for the betterment of the country.Adding further the Science and technology Minister said, “50 years of dedication, perseverance, and success is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and vision which propelled this journey of excellence.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh, while highlighting CEL’s performance, mentioned that over last few years, especially in the last 5 years, CEL’s financial stability, profitability, and operational excellence have touched new heights.CEL’s performance in terms of the numbers in turnover, net worth, reserves, net profit, etc. are also remarkable.

The Minister shared that CEL has transformed from a loss-making PSU to a dividend paying PSU and this is the 3rd consecutive year that CEL has paid dividends, that too at increasing rate, to the Government of India.He also highlighted that celebrating 50 years with attaining Net Profit of approx. Rs 58 cr is commendable.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of Amrit Kaal he said, our aim is to increase indigenization of technology and boost manufacturing by capacity building, skill development.

Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded CEL’s contributions in the field of Defence, Railway, Security, Surveillance and Solar shows its vital role in promoting indigenous technologies and manufacturing capabilities. Going further he said “Rolling out production of Smart Boards which shall not only diversify CEL’s product portfolio but also significantly impact implementation of smart education in schools in the country.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his satisfaction over the new initiatives taken by the CEL Management to strengthen Employee Engagement which led to outstanding performance over the last few years and an all-time high achievement in the last financial year. The Minister affirmed that Central Electronics Limited has ticked the right boxes of performance parameters for grant of higher status of Mini RATNA (Category-1).

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) along with senior officials of Government of India were also present for the programme.