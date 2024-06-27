International Day against Drug Abuse observed across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed today by various organizations as well as institutions across Jammu and Kashmir by organizing a number of activities including awareness programmes.

Commemorating the Day, J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar and Burn Hall School, Gupkar Road (Srinagar), organized a mega awareness program titled “Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.” Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, JKLSA was the chief guest on the occasion.

Amit Kumar Gupta (Member Secretary) and Muzamil Hayat Kabli (Under Secretary, JKLSA), Stalin Raja (Principal, Burn Hall School), Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi (Secretary, DLSA Srinagar), Feroz Ahmad (Secretary, Burn Hall School) and other staff members of the School were present at the event.

In his presidential address, Justice Tashi Rabstan eloquently spoke about the devastating impacts of drug abuse and underlined the need for a united fight against this social evil. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness, particularly among the youth, to eradicate drug abuse from its roots. “We must collectively create right awareness among the masses, especially the younger generations, to combat the menace of drug abuse. It’s not just a legal issue but a social responsibility that we must all shoulder,” he stated. He said that teachers, parents and elderly people in the society play an important role in bringing back the youth to mainstream.

The program featured an insightful and detailed presentation by Dr Yuman Kawoos, Assistant Professor, IMHANS, Kashmir, who discussed the complexities of drug abuse and effective stress management techniques. A poignant skit performed by law students and advocates depicted the harmful effects of substance abuse on individuals, families and society, which was the highlight of the event.

To observe the Day, a pledge ceremony was held in the conference hall of the Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) Jammu to reaffirm the commitment to fight against drug abuse among the youth of India. The Staff Officer to the ADGP Jammu Zone, Vishal Manhas, led the ceremony by reading out the contents of the pledge. All officers and officials present repeated the pledge after him, expressing their dedication to saying “No to Drugs”.

To further the cause, all employees of ZPHQ Jammu were asked to register themselves on the official Government website, [MyGov.in](https://www.mygov.in), and take the pledge online. Upon successful registration and completion of the pledge, employees received certificates on their registered email addresses or mobile numbers, acknowledging their commitment to the cause.

ANTF Jammu organized an awareness program on drug abuse at Ved Mandir School Amphala (Jammu) in which a large number of students and staff members participated. The awareness on various topics regarding drug abuse was given by SSP ANTF Raj Kumar and Deputy SP ANTF Jammu Tanvir Geelani. The students were briefed to remain away from drugs and perform sports activities as a preventive measure for drug abuse. People in the school were briefed to share information with law enforcing agencies regarding drug peddlers and smugglers for legal action against them.

Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) observed the Day at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar. The event was attended by Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary JKSC Nuzhat Gul besides other officers and officials of Sports Council. The Day was also observed by JKSC at Polo Ground Rugby Turf Play Field Srinagar. Numerous football and rugby players attended the event and pledged to refrain from drug abuse.

Posters and paintings exhibition on International Day against Drug Abuse by JAKFAS artist Suresh Sharma was organized at Bus Stand JDA complex Jammu to aware the general public. The symbolic creative art work on Drug Abuse entitled “Drugs an invitation to death, Drugs and death made for each other, Drugs is a slow motion suicide” etc. were on display in the exhibition. Deputy SP of J&K Police along with SHO Police Station Bus Stand Vikas Dogra was present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Naresh Sharma said abuse of Drugs and psychotropic substance is a challenge which society across the world face.

To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Xtreme off roaders Kashmir, in association with Bharat Petroleum, organized a unique awareness drive today. A spokesperson of the event said this collaborative effort by Xtreme off roaders Kashmir and their partners highlighted a creative approach to promoting a serious message. The event utilized the popularity of off-roading and cycling to reach a wider audience, particularly young people, on this important day. The event, supported by the Cycling Association of Kashmir, Zaffron Enterprise, Imad Clicks, president Youth Welfare Trust Khunmoh, and Responsible Citizens, featured a joint drive involving both cars and cycles. Dr Shariq Masoodi, Hanif Balki and Rajeev Prashant from Bharat Petroleum flagged off the drive.

District Administration Rajouri observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme, ‘The evidence is clear: invest in prevention’. During the event, a number of speakers shared their perspectives on drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Chief Guest of the event, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Om Prakash Bhagat, emphasized the need for collective action to combat the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking while Additional District Development Commissioner Rajouri Dr Raj Kumar Thapa stressed the importance of creating a safe and secure environment for all members of the community especially the youth.

As part of the celebrations, a cricket match was also organized at Sports Stadium Kheora by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the Youth Services and Sports Department. A signature campaign was also aimed at mobilizing public support for the cause. Moreover, a vehicle was flagged off to spread awareness about Nasha Mukt Abhiyan to educate people about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The Day was observed at Government Degree College, Marh under the aegis of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. NSS Unit and Road Safety Club along with Bharat Scout and Guide unit of the College organized a series of awareness events under the guidance of Principal, Prof Dr Rakesh Kumar Koul. A slogan writing/Play Card, Poster making competition was organized to raise awareness about harmful effects of Drug Abuse and illegal trade of drugs. An interactive session was held with the participants in which students shared their views. Teaching, Non-teaching staff and students also took a pledge against Drug Abuse.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed today in the auditorium hall of NM Higher Secondary School, Bandipora. The program, organized by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora, was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shakeel ul Rehman. The program commenced with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Pledge. On the occasion, a book written by renowned educationist Ahmadullah Shah was also released. The program also featured cultural performances by students to highlight the ill effects of drug abuse.

District Police Kishtwar marked the Day with a series of awareness initiatives to educate the community about the dangers of drug abuse. Prominent public locations featured displays highlighting the ill-effects of drug use, aimed particularly at the youth and the wider community. SSP Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom, led a pledge ceremony at DPL Kishtwar, emphasizing the need to combat drug abuse. Officers, officials, and personnel from various police establishments participated in the pledge to eradicate this societal menace. Additional SP Kishtwar visited the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kishtwar, where he shared critical information about drug abuse.

On the occasion, Police officers/officials at DPL Udhampur along with other police establishments of the district took a solemn pledge to “Say No to Drugs”. This initiative was aimed to educate and motivate the youth to stay drug free and contribute to a healthier society.

The district affiliated units of Volleyball Association of J&K in collaboration with Education, Youth Services & Sports, Police departments and J&K Sports Council organized rallies, seminars and sports meet in Baramulla, Kulgam, Poonch and Jammu districts to mobilize youths to shun the menace of drug addiction, crime and shattered lives. In Baramulla district, a rally and seminar was organized by Star Volleyball Club at Girls Higher Secondary School Uri. Another awareness programme was organized by at Higher Secondary School Bijbehara in Kulgam. In Jammu district, girl teams marked the Day at Play Field, Shastri Nagar.

Ramban Police commemorated the International Day against Drug Abuse with a heartfelt pledge ceremony. The initiative, led by SSP Ramban, Anuj Kumar saw active participation from all police stations and police posts across the district. During the event, officers and personnel from these units took a solemn pledge to say “No to Drugs,” reaffirming their dedication to combating drug abuse and fostering a healthier, drug-free community. The ceremony underscored the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, particularly among the youth.

Distinct Administration and Pulwama Police, in collaboration with the National Youth Peace Foundation, organized a mega event to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the auditorium hall of GDC Boys Pulwama. Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom flagged off a rally from the District Administrative Complex Pulwama, which concluded at the Clock Tower in the main market of Pulwama. Speakers at the event addressed the drug addiction scenario in the district, highlighting the pivotal role of families, especially mothers and parents, in combating drug abuse. The event concluded with vote of thanks by Senior Superintendent of Police Pulwama, PD Nitya.

NCORD Committee of Government College of Education (GCoE), Jammu observed the Day under the patronage of Principal Dr Jyoti Parihar, who sensitized the students against drug abuse. Poster making competition under theme “Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” was organized wherein 30 students actively participated and aware the youth in particular and the masses in general. Prof Sunanda Rani, convener, NCORD committee along with other committee members, Dr Shubhra Jamwal, Prof Roopa Kumari, Dr Shalini Sharma and Dr Ambica Kumari coordinated the event.