3 foreign terrorists of JeM from Pak gunned down in Doda mountains

Local support, involvement in two attacks being probed

Were equipped with M4 Carbines fitted with NVD

7 terrorist groups active in Jammu region: ADGP

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 26: In a major success, police and Army today gunned three dreaded foreign terrorists reportedly affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit in Sinoo mountainous forest area of Gandoh in Doda district and recovered large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession including two American M4 carbines.

The success came after two gun battles between security forces and the terrorists at Chattergalla and Kota Top in Doda district on June 11 and 12 in which seven security personnel were injured but the terrorists managed to escape.

Authorities suspended mobile internet services in parts of Doda district during the gun battle today.

“It, however, is yet to be ascertained where the slain militants were the same who struck at Chattergalla and Kota Top or it was a separate group,” police officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additional DGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain rushed to the spot from Jammu and supervised the operation which was led by DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range Sridhar Patil, SSP Doda Javaid Iqbal and SP Operations Doda Sunil Kesar.

The operation was conducted after specific information was developed by security agencies about movement of the terrorists in Sinoo forest area of Gandoh. Army, police and SOG cordoned off the forests and observed movement of the terrorists in a dhok.

Click here to watch video

This resulted into heavy gunfight with terrorists using M4 Carbines, AK rifle and lobbying grenades at the security personnel who retaliated. The encounter continued till this evening in which all three terrorists were killed.

A police constable Fareed Ahmed was hit by a bullet in the leg and was injured. He has been hospitalized. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police said besides two M4 Carbines fitted with Night Vision Device, and an AK rifle, six grenades, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives and some eatables have been recovered from the dhok. Some kind of local help to the terrorists in sustaining them especially arranging food for them hasn’t been ruled out. However, they said, this will be part of the investigations.

Bodies of all three slain terrorists have been recovered from the dhok, police said, adding they were wearing woollens to protect themselves from the cold in the mountains. All of them are believed to be Pakistanis and Jaish-e-Mohammed cadre.

Speaking to reporters at Gandoh after successful operation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone Anand Jain said the killing of the three terrorists, who had recently infiltrated from across the border, came as a big relief to people who were terrorised by their presence in an area that was long cleared of terrorism.

Jain said police is trying to ascertain whether the slain terrorists were behind the Chattargalla incident.

“Three to four terrorist groups are believed to have infiltrated (from Pakistan) and overall, at least seven terrorist groups are active in (the) Jammu (region),” the ADGP said, adding that a massive search operation is on to neutralise all the active ultras.

Jain said the presence of terrorists was reported from Gandoh on June 12, leading to an encounter that left one policeman injured.

“It is a matter of investigation to identify those who have supported these terrorists. People should come forward and identify such people so that they are brought to book,” he said.

Commander, Nine Sector, Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Sunil Mishra, who led from the front during the operation, said it was a well-coordinated operation jointly conducted by security forces to eliminate the terrorists without suffering any casualty.

“People are cooperating with the forces and coming forward with credible information (about terrorists). We will not allow terrorists from across the border to disturb the peaceful atmosphere here,” the Army officer said.

Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11, while a policeman was hurt in a gunfight with terrorists at the Kota top in Gandoh the next day.

After the twin attacks, the security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each on information about four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated into the district.

During an operation in village Sinoo Panchayat, the security forces came under heavy fire from the terrorists hiding in a “dhok” (mud house) on a slope, the officials said, adding that one ultra was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and started firing on the search parties.

Heavy gunfire and explosions rattled the village as two more terrorists were eliminated by the security forces as the day progressed, the officials said.

An Army helicopter was also seen hovering over the area for surveillance during the encounter, the officials said.

They said the encounter ended around 4 pm but a thorough search operation continued for some time to ensure that no other terrorists are there in the area. But, as per the inputs, there were only three terrorists in the dhok and all of them have been eliminated.

This was the second such encounter in the Jammu region this month. On June 11-12, two Pakistani terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a 15-hour-long operation in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Jammu has witnessed a spurt in terror activities, attributed by authorities to an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the region and disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

On June 9, terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, killing nine people, including the driver and the conductor of the vehicle, and injuring 41.

Meanwhile, a Chinese hand grenade was found in Pind village in the Chingus area of Rajouri district. The officials said the grenade was found late on Tuesday evening by a patrolling party of security forces.