DC Bandipora visits Yatra Transit Camp Shadipora, reviews arrangements

BANDIPORA, JUNE 26: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman, visited yatra transit camp Shadipora on Wednesday to review the arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2024.

The DC inspected the arrangements for SANJY-2024, including accommodation, electricity, water supply, sanitation, and other necessary measures.

While interacting with the officers of various departments, the DC emphasized finalizing all arrangements in advance to ensure a hassle-free SANJY-2024.

He urged the departments to be proactive and ensure all necessary arrangements, including safe drinking water, power supply, medical facilities, sanitation, lodging, and other amenities for the pilgrims.

The DC said that all the arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Ex. Engineer R&B, CMO, AEE Jal Shakti, and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.