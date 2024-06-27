300% yearly increase in foreign tourist arrivals in J&K: LG

We hope to see more filmmakers in Kashmir: Kant

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 300 percent yearly increase in foreign tourists.

Sinha while addressing the two-day Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Conclave-2024 at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of famous Dal Lake, highlighted the efforts of Government to develop sustainable tourism model to build J&K as one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.

“We have witnessed unprecedented growth post COVID pandemic and roughly 300 per cent year over year increase in foreign tourists. Greater efforts and attention were paid to new policies, conducive environment, stimulus for tourism industry and new experiences and value creation for year-round employment,” he added.

The LG said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the new era in J&K has created international interest while also encouraging domestic tourists to visit J&K. “This transformation is enriching local communities and helping us to build a modern tourism industry,” he said.

The LG said that increase in domestic tourist arrivals is testament to the strength and potential of our holistic approach for the development of tourism sector and developing partnership between industry and communities for growth of associated business activities and employment.

Sinha said that last year’s successful and peaceful G-20 working Group meeting in Srinagar was the turning point in boosting the J&K’s tourism potential and removing the scars from the once struggling tourism industry.

The LG said that J&K’s tourism industry has seen gone through a massive transformation over the past few years. “The turning point to give J&K’s once ailing tourism sector a real boost was the successful and peaceful G-20 Tourism working group meeting in Srinagar last year. Those who participated in the Working Group meeting here became the brand ambassadors of J&K’s tourism,” he said.

Sinha said post G-20 Working Group meeting in Srinagar, foreign and domestic tourist arrivals showed a significant increase. “Those who participated in the Tourism working group meeting in Srinagar last year talked highly of Kashmir’s hospitality and beauty. The result of the word they spread is before us…,” he said.

He said even though the Tourism sector contributes to J&K’s economy, Agriculture and allied sectors too have a huge potential of generating employment to boost the economy of the UT. “I met a few youth who left their government jobs mid-way and shaped their future in Agriculture and allied sectors. Today, they provide employment to dozens of other youths as well,” he said.

About the people having “conflict properties”, the LG said that these properties need to be identified. “We stand by our commitment of not touching the innocents but accused and those trying to destabilise peace won’t be spared at any cost,” he warned.

About the Tatoo Ground in Srinagar that was vacated by the Army after 50 years, the LG said that the place will have a start of the art amusement park where tourists would love to spend the entire day. “Srinagar will host lakhs of tourists soon just because of the renovated Tatoo Ground,” he said.

On renovated Polo View Srinagar, the LG said that he met the shopkeepers of the market and came to know that their business has increased three times due to tourist rush.

The LG urged the participants of the meeting and stakeholders to come up with a road map for promotion of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, summer tourism, eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, religious tourism, Bird Watching and Agriculture Tourism. “India has a 130 million dollar wedding industry and J&K is the best Wedding destination. I hope that J&K gets its share from this huge industry,” he said.

Stating that J&K is getting cheapest power in the country than Himachal, Punjab and Haryana, the LG said J&K has the lowest crime rate in the country and safe for all.

The G-20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant told reporters that Kashmir is going to be a focal point for the film industry as more positive stories are going to come out from the region.

Kant said he was sure that film makers will come to Kashmir and shoot films. “I was delighted to see Sachin Tendulkar playing on the streets here. Ajay Devgan and Jackie Sheroff were hugged by people in downtown. Even Bollywood divas Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman were on their nostalgic trip to Kashmir. All filmmakers will come and shoot films in Kashmir. Kashmir is an integral part of all India stories,” he said.

He said many positive stories will come out from Kashmir after the conclave. “Law and order and security is needed for which we have been assured now. So, we hope to see more filmmakers coming to Kashmir to shoot films,” he said.

Bollywood Actor Sanjay Suri said infrastructure and support is required to develop Kashmir into a film destination. “Kashmir has always been in everyone’s wish list. Kashmir never required any effort to sell as tourism and culture here is enough rich. The important thing is that an infrastructure and support is required so that more producers come here to shoot films. If film shooting happens in 365 days in Goa why not in Kashmir?. Such conclaves will help the tourism of Kashmir to grow further,” he said.

Suri said tourism needs to be decentralised to other far flung areas also. “There is a need to develop other places also. Producers need logistics and infrastructure, which the Government has to take care of. Hotels, roads, hospitals and electricity are needed. Such conclaves start a discourage as people talk about challenges and opportunities,” he said,

Suri said the Government has come up with a very “good” film policy to lure Indian producers for shooting films in Kashmir.

“Gradually it (film shootings) is happening. Government has come up with a good film policy and policies keep on evolving. I am all positive about Kashmir as a film destination,” he said.

Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir, Deebah Khalid said the department has invited think tanks from various professions to seek their expertise in developing Kashmir as a sustainable tourism destination.

“This is for the first time that a tourism conclave is being held at a big level. We have invited guests from film fraternity, stakeholders from MICE, Golf tourism apart from wedding planners and travel magazines to seek ideas from them to develop Kashmir as a sustainable tourism destination,” she said.

Deebah said they have invited Bollywood filmmakers including Imtiyaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Vishal Bahardwaj and Sanjay Suri who have extensively promoted Kashmir through their films.

“We want to sit together with such people to have an exchange of ideas and devise a strategy, a future roadmap for sustainable tourism,” she said.

Deeba said the Government is equally focusing on promoting Kashmir as a leading wedding destination of India. “We want to promote Kashmir as a wedding destination since the valley has a lot to offer. Kashmir is an all-season destination. It is an absolute spot for film shoots, leisure and adventure. So today we have G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, heads of various associations, people from destination wedding planners, pilgrimage tour operators and travel magazine,” she said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department, senior officials, industry leaders and various stakeholders were present.