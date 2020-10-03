Family members, others hold protest; demand martyr status to jawan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Alleging jawan’s dead body was not honoured by Army and demanding martyr status for him, the family members along with others held protest near Satwari Chowk, here today

Family members along with large number of people assembled outside the residence of soldier at Shastri Nagar and later marched towards Satwari Chowk and held protest.

Carrying the dead body of the jawan, the protestors blocked the road demanding enquiry into the death of soldier, who was identified as Rakshit Choudhary, son of Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Barota Camp Ramgarh district Samba, at present Sanjay Nagar.

The protestors alleged the jawan’s body was not honoured by the Army. They raised slogans demanding justice to the bereaved family. They also demanded martyr status for the jawan.

“The body of the jawan was brought to his home in an ordinary vehicle. No respect was given to our son, who joined the Army to serve the country”, mother of deceased soldier said.

“My son can’t commit suicide. He was a big dreamer”, she said with teary eyes, adding that some mis-happening had taken place with my son and it should be enquired”, she stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rakshit Choudhary allegedly committed suicide with his service rifle in Baramulla district few days back.

Later, ADC along with SP South and SDPO South reached the spot and pacified the protestors.

Re-postmortem of the deceased jawan was conducted at Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu and later the body was handed over to legal heirs.

“Army will honour the jawan while performing last rites at Shasti Nagar cremation ground tomorrow”, SDPO South Parshotam Mengi said.