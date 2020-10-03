Advisor, DGP declare open Handwara Police Cricket League

Stay away from drugs as it ruins families, society: Bhatnagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, RR Bhatnagar and Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh declared open Handwara Police Cricket League-2020, being organised by J&K Police under Civic Action Programme at Sports Ground Bakihakar Handwara, here today.

Advisor Bhatnagar congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for organizing such a big event. “The prosperity, development and peace can be achieved when we work towards it together,” he said.

He appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs as it ruins lives, families and societies and appreciated the J&K Police for providing platform to the budding talent of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP thanked the Advisor for boosting the morale of energetic youth of Handwara.

The DGP said that the J&K Police is putting in all efforts to get at least three best teams from South, Central and North Kashmir and after that we will get one best team. “It is dream of J &K Police to have a Kashmir XI Cricket team which will be famous in the Union Territory and also in the country for its talent,” DGP said.

“Cricket stars like Pervaiz Rasool, Manzoor Pandav and other sports stars who have earned name and fame from the game of Cricket will help and provide their guidance to the youth and the police is determined in accomplishing this mission,” Singh said.

He said nothing can be achieved through militancy and advised the youth to become an ambassador of peace and choose a career which will make proud not only you, your families but the whole nation.

The DGP further said that the aim of Jammu and Kashmir Police is to create positivity among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

SP Handwara Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy highlighted the initiatives taken by Handwara Police for the benefit of general public by organizing ‘Police Community Partnership Groups’ (PCPG) meetings and youth-oriented events.

DIG North Kashmir, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DC Kupwara, Anshul Garg, CO 7 Sector Brig, Mahipal Singh Rathore, CO 92 CRPF Bn, Udhav Divyanshu, CO 21RR, Col Gagandeep Singh, CO 87th BSF Bn, Sanjay Sharma and CO SSB, Raj Kumar Khalko were also present during the opening ceremony of the Cricket tournament.