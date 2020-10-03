JMC seals unauthorized structure at Sidhra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: The Enforcement Staff of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in compliance of J&K High Court Order sealed the additional unauthorized construction raised by Naseema Rashid Wani here at Sidhra.

A handout stated that JMC initiated the action against illegal construction raised by the violator in excess of the approved building permission under provisions of Control of Building Operation Act, 1988. The matter is presently subjudice in High Court of J&K.

JMC authorities have appealed to all the dwellers of Jammu City to refrain from unauthorized constructions and support JMC’s endeavor to make the city organized and clean.