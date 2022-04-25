Eye checkup camp organized for senior citizens

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Retired Officers Forum– a non-Government organization looking after the interests of Forum members in particular and senior citizens, organized an eye check up camp at Sharp Sight Eye Hospital, Gandhi Nagar (Jammu), in collaboration with medical staff of the Hospital.

During the camp, eye sight of about 70 Forum members/senior citizens was examined through digital technique by Dr Kamran Aqeel, a highly qualified Eye Surgeon. Dr Kamran also made the visiting patients aware about symptoms and causes of different eye diseases as well as their timely treatment. The participating members clarified their doubts regarding eye diseases while interacting with Dr Kamran.

S C Rekhi (general secretary of Forum) while introducing the members of the fraternity highlighted the importance of eye sight for Oldies at this time of period while Sugandha Suri briefed the members about quality of lenses, packages etc.

Among others who participated in the programme include I D Soni (president of the Forum), Prem Gupta (retired IGP), S K Jain, B R Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, J L Zutshi (retired CE) besides Hospital staff including Gourav Singh (Central Manager), Shuvan(Manager), Himanshu (Senior Executive), Sahil Sharma and Varun.