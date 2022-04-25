Art of Living conducts ‘Utkarsh Yoga’ workshop for school children

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Art of Living conducted ‘Utkarsh Yoga’ workshop for the school children.

Around 30 children in the age group of 8 to 13 years participated in this six days workshop.

During the workshop, the children were trained in yoga, pranayam, surya namaskar, bhastrika, bharamari and Sudarshan kriya meditation.

The children also learned 5 keys of wisdom which are useful for overall development of the children. Soft skills were imparted to the students such as communication skills, public speaking, mind management, time management, eating and sleeping habits, control over emotions in a play way method.

After attending the workshop, the children shared their experiences and expressed the benefits of meditation and Sudarshan kriya such as focus and concentration.

The last session was also attended by parents in which they appreciated the efforts of Art of Living Organization and faculty for conducting such a wonderful workshop for their children.

The workshop was conducted by two senior Art of Living teachers Anju Dutta and Meenakshi Sharma.

“Utkarsha Yoga is a meticulously designed program by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar exclusively for kids. The program focuses on all round development of children in a holistic way. The Utkarsha Yoga program helps children develop a healthy respect for themselves and others. The breathing techniques taught in the program give children those essential tools to overcome negative emotions such as fear, shyness, nervousness, anxiety, frustration and jealousy easily”, Ajay Kapoor State Coordinator Art of Living Bureau of Communications, DDC and Projects said.